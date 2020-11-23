AuburnSports - Secondary faces toughest test yet against Bama

Statistically, his worst game of the season came against Texas A&M when he recorded six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

He has 65 receptions, 903 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Saturday, Smith set the SEC all-time record for touchdown receptions as a receiver, with his 32nd and 33rd career touchdowns.

On the season, Devonta Smith has been nothing short of unstoppable. Even when his counterpart in Jaylen Waddle went down with an injury, he elevated his game for the Tide.

The Tigers have shut down Elijah Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Josh Palmer and others, but their toughest task awaits in Alabama.

All season long the Auburn secondary has managed to shut down and effectively eliminate the opposing No. 1 receiver.

“Definitely, I do,” Sherwood said on if he looks forward to the challenge. “Regardless of who we’re playing, like I said earlier, but them, they’ve got some good receivers, always have, so we’re just looking forward to the challenge. It could be a great game for us if we come out there and show out as a secondary we’ll look great and we’ll just accomplish great things.”

But shutting down just Smith won’t do the trick for Sherwood and Auburn, they’ll have a variety of guys to worry about.

With Waddle out, it’s been John Metchie III who’s taken on a larger role, catching 25 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Tigers also have to worry about Najee Harris coming out of the backfield, as he’s caught 22 passes on the season.

All things considered, Auburn will have a variety of Alabama weapons to deal with if they want to shut down the Tide’s offense.

“Yeah, well, I think it's similar to last year. They've got more than one guy. I mean, they've got a lot of guys that can make plays and that can run,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Their quarterback's been very efficient and, you know, has had time a whole lot this year it looks like. We'll have to do a good job, mix some things up and try and put pressure on the quarterback.”

In 2019, it was Waddle and Henry Ruggs that dealt most of the damage as receivers to Auburn, as the two combined for 10 catches, 197 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Waddle also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.







