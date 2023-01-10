"Their 1-3-1 bothered us a little bit but I thought we did make some shots," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "I just think it's players making plays ... good shots and we only turned the ball over four times in the second half."

The Tigers shot 60.7 percent from the floor in the second half of an 82-73 win over Ole Miss at the Pavilion. AU improves to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

No. 21 Auburn found its shooting touch on the road Tuesday night.

Auburn trailed by a point at halftime but used a 10-2 run with 11:44 left to build a double-digit lead.

Wendell Green led Auburn with a season-high 23 points along with seven assists and three steals. He added five rebounds, shooting 11 for 11 from the free throw line.

"I think our offense is starting to come together," said Green. "Guys are starting to play better, myself included. We felt very comfortable out there. They played pretty good defense. They switched it up a lot. But we're just very comfortable and I like how we're going. We're progressing."

Johni Broome tallied his fourth consecutive double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Allen Flanigan added 15 points and Jaylin William scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

"Road wins are huge in the SEC because it's a dogfight every night," said Flanigan. "There's a lot of good teams in the SEC. There's a lot of teams that can upset you too. So taking every game serious and showing up to play."

The Tigers out-rebounded the Rebels 38-27.

Chris Moore separated his shoulder after playing two minutes in the first half and didn't return.

"He'll get an MRI tomorrow and we'll get his status after the MRI," said Pearl.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.