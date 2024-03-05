Auburn improves to 23-7 overall and 12-5 in the SEC.

The 13th-ranked Tigers made a blistering 76.0 percent from the floor after the break to pull away from Missouri for a 101-74 win Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Auburn shot the lights out in the second half.

"I actually thought that we settled and it looked like everybody had the green-light. And we took the first open shot that we got," AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network.

"I also thought that we did a better job with our physicality. We only gave them seven second-chance points and really hurt them on the offensive boards. We did a better job in the fastbreak in the second half, ran the floor. Our bench continues to be a factor."

After shooting just 37.5 percent in the first half including 2 of 14 3-pointers, AU made 19 of 25 after the break including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc.

AU had a huge 48-22 advantage on points in the paint and scored 22 second-chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds. AU held a 41-28 rebounding advantage.

The Tigers had five players in double figures led by Jaylin Williams’ 17 points. Johni Broome had 15 points and eight rebounds and Chad Baker-Mazara 15 points and seven rebounds.

Dylan Cardwell added 12 points while Denver Jones had 10.

"We struggled in the first half so we knew we had to step up," Williams told the Auburn Network. "Mizzou played really hard, very physical. They're a good team, well coached, but the second half it was Auburn basketball."

AU had good production from its point guards, who combined for seven assists and no turnovers. Aden Holloway had nine points and five assists, and Tre Donaldson nine points and two assists.

Auburn led 44-39 at the break despite making just 3 of its final 14 field goals. AU scored 17 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Auburn will close out the regular season at Neville Arena Saturday against Georgia at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.