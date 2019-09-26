In each of Auburn's four wins to start the 2019 season, its run game has been stronger in the second half than the first.

After each game but Kent State — in which the Tigers ran for 205 in the first half — an Auburn offensive lineman has expressed that the unit went to Gus Malzahn at halftime and told the coach they felt like they could simply overpower the opposition out of the locker room.



And in each game, it's worked. Auburn leads the nation in second-half rushing with 638 yards after halftime through four games.

“You know, we played really well, especially in that second half. We went to Coach Malzahn and said, ‘Hey, we think we have these guys,'" Auburn right tackle Jack Driscoll said after Auburn's win over Texas A&M. "They were a little tired. We thought we had them on the ropes. We knew that, being all fifth-years, this was our time that we had to come together and kind of put the team on our back and help out a true freshman quarterback and balance it up a little bit.

"We felt confident that we could handle them up front. ... We felt like that was our time to shine and kind of just put it on our backs.”

The game plan was altered agains the Aggies from a ground-and-pound approach. Auburn made use of its speed on the boundaries to spread A&M out, then unleashed a rested Boobee Whitlow up the gut when it mattered.

“I thought Coach Malzahn had a great plan, spreading out so they couldn’t just jam the box, and I think once we got to halftime, we made some adjustments and attacked them the way we wanted to," Driscoll said. "Going forward, we’re going to have to play well in both halve."

Whitlow entered the fourth quarter with just six touches. He ultimately received 44 snaps for the game — 32 more than the second-leading back, Shaun Shivers.

Whitlow, who ranks second in the SEC in rushing (408) behind Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (551), upped his yards-per-carry average with a dominant drive in the fourth quarter in the win over Texas A&M. He touted the rock eight times for 47 yards and a touchdown on the series, displaying improved vision and patience in the zone-read offense from earlier games.

“I think Boobee, right now, is a more patient runner," Malzahn said. "I think he has matured a little bit. Last year, he played great, almost hit 1,000 yards, but sometimes, he just tried to make — instead of getting the 3- or 4-yard gain, he tried to hit the home run every time. Which is normal for young kids when they come out of high school, because they’re used to kind of being able to balance everything and be able to get a lot of yards.

"But Boobee is doing a great job. He kept waiting and hitting the ball and knowing when to take 3, and that’ll open up the bigger runs. He’s doing a great job, and some of the other guys are, too. If he just keeps improving, we have a lot of room to keep getting better.”

