"Shots weren't falling," said Wendell Green, who finished with nine points and four assists. "We didn't come into halftime thinking the game was over. They just came out and showed why they were a No. 1 seed.

The 9th-seeded Tigers shot 4 of 24 from the floor after the break as No. 1 seed Houston stormed back from a 10-point deficit to win 81-64 Saturday night at Legacy Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

BIRMINGHAM | The first half was one of Auburn’s best of the season. The second was one of the worst.

"But it is frustrating just to know that pretty much the whole year, we beat ourselves. Things that we lost on, we could control. It is frustrating that that's how our season ends."

Auburn was equally as inept at the free throw line, making 19 of 36 (.528), the second-worse percentage of the season.

"I think it came down to free throws, really," said senior Dylan Cardwell. "If we would have made the same amount of free throws as they did, that would have been a tie ballgame. We missed way too many free throws, That's on us."

The Cougars out-scored AU 50-23 in the second half. AU finishes its season 21-13.

Auburn closed the first half on a stunning 17-4 run to lead UH 41-31. Jaylin Williams led all scorers with 11 points at the break. AU shot .552 from the floor including 5 of 11 3-pointers.

Houston started the second half on a 15-4 run to take the lead as AU didn’t record its second field goal of the half until 7:25 remaining. UH held a 45-34 rebounding advantage including 26-13 in the second half.

Williams and Johni Broome led AU with 14 points apiece. Allen Flanigan had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.