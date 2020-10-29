AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 6

AUBURN | We’ve got nearly a full set of games this week with 12 of 14 SEC teams in action including a key SEC West battle that’s lost a little luster in 2020 and a host of schools looking to pull off road upsets.

PREMIER MATCHUP

It’s not the usual Top 25 battle, but the Auburn-LSU series remains one of the most important and often most exciting rivalries in the SEC West. The two teams are both unranked for the first time since 1999 when AU went to Baton Rouge and won 41-7. LSU has won three consecutive games in this series and is coming off its best win of the season, a crushing 52-24 defeat of South Carolina. AU returns home after a two-game road trip including a 35-28 win at Ole Miss last Saturday. The home teams have won 17 of the last 20 games in this series. This year’s contest will likely determine second or third place in the West depending on how both teams fare against No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 2 Alabama.

UNDER THE RADAR

Georgia appears to be the class of the SEC East and Kentucky is coming off a humiliating 20-10 loss at Missouri and may start backup Joey Gatewood at quarterback. The Wildcats, however, can be dangerous — they won 34-7 at Tennessee two weeks ago — so the Bulldogs can’t afford to take this game lightly, especially with a huge matchup against Florida coming next week. Most signs point to a comfortable UGA win, but it’s been a pretty unpredictable first half of the SEC season and there’s no indications the upsets won’t stop this week.

UPSET SPECIAL

I have a hard time taking Texas A&M seriously, especially as a Top 10 team. I think Kellen Mond is a good quarterback, but he’s prone to wild inconsistencies and doesn’t strike me as player that can guide his team through an SEC season with just one loss. The Aggies were beaten pretty handily by Alabama and had a nice upset win over Florida the following week. Arkansas comes in after a win over Ole Miss with both teams having two weeks to prepare. The Razorbacks have been playing inspired and smart football this season and I think that could them the edge over a more talented TAMU team.

FULL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT, SECN

LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN

Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SECN

Missouri at No. 10 Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alt

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s just four games in Week 7 headlined by what should decide the SEC East champion with Florida playing Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. Tennessee at Arkansas could be an entertaining matchup and Vanderbilt’s game at Mississippi State might be the Commodores best chance to win a game this season.