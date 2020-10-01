AuburnSports - SEC Slate: Week 2

AUBURN | After a thrilling Week 1, the SEC is back for seven more games including two Top 25 matchups and several intriguing battles. I even go out on a long limb for my upset special.

PREMIER MATCHUP

Auburn is once again in the spotlight with its top 10 matchup at Georgia. This is the earliest the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has been played since the inaugural game on Feb. 20, 1892 in Piedmont Park. Every game in the series since 1936 has been played in November. Auburn’s last win in Athens was 2005 and the Bulldogs hold a 12-3 series record since. The Tigers do have an 18-15 overall series edge in Athens. Georgia is already in the national spotlight when it comes to the college football playoffs, but a win by Auburn would vault them right into the discussion. AU is coming off a 29-13 win over Kentucky while UGA stormed back for a 37-10 win at Arkansas after trailing 10-5 in the third quarter.

UNDER THE RADAR

Ole Miss at Kentucky should be an absolute shootout and could certainly be a candidate for the upset special considering the Wildcats are a 6.5-point favorite. The Rebels gave up 642 yards in a 51-35 loss to Florida but did have 613 yards of their own including 443 through the air. Kentucky lost 29-13 at Auburn, but still managed 384 yards of total offense. The Wildcats will also have the services of AU transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood, who was cleared by the SEC Wednesday.

UPSET SPECIAL

Auburn would be my pick, but since that’s the premier matchup, I’ll go on a flyer and take Missouri pulling off a shocker at Tennessee. Mizzou was beaten pretty soundly by Alabama in Week 1, but did rally for 13 points in the fourth quarter of a 38-19 loss. Mizzou used two quarterbacks against the Tide and could do the same again this week. Tennessee was sloppy in a 31-27 win over South Carolina, and you never know what to expect from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from week to week. The Vols are an 11.5-point favorite and have won seven consecutive games, so it’s probably going to take some turnovers or special teams gaffes for Mizzou to pull it off. Of course, not many were picking Mississippi State to win at LSU last week except for our own Jay G.

FULL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

South Carolina at No. 3 Florida, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m., 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

LOOKING AHEAD

It should be another exciting week with two top 25 matchups as Florida visits Texas A&M and Georgia hosts Tennessee for a second straight rivalry game at home. There are several other intriguing games including Alabama’s trip to Ole Miss and Kentucky hosting Mississippi State. Auburn will host Arkansas in the Malzahn/Morris bowl.