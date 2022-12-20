The 6-foot-6 defensive lineman had visited Virginia Tech and was drawing interest from Boston College, but ultimately elected to stay in the SEC.

Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister committed to Auburn on Tuesday, just a couple days after his official visit.

In his final season at Vanderbilt as a fifth-year senior, McAllister served as a team captain for the Commodores. He recorded 16 tackles and three tackles for loss, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

While he was at Vanderbilt, he developed a relationship with Jeremy Garrett, who was a quality control assistant for the Commodores in 2019. Garrett is now McAllister's defensive line coach at Auburn.

That previous relationship was an advantage for the Tigers.

“Honestly it’s huge,” McAllister said after his visit. “This transfer portal thing, especially with a guy like me enrolling in January, you have to build and formulate relationships in three weeks. You’re really more apt to go with a coach that you know personally that’s going to put you in a position to be successful in a short amount of time.”