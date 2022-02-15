AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we take a close look at the race for the championship along with some big men putting up big numbers.

THE RACE IS ON

With Auburn’s loss at Arkansas last Tuesday, the race has tightened at the top of the conference. Kentucky is one game behind and Tennessee just two. The Razorbacks followed up their court-storming win with a loss at Alabama to fall three games back. With six games remaining, the champion is likely to come from one of four teams — AU, UK, UT or ARK. The Wildcats are now the hottest team in the league with six consecutive wins since their 80-71 loss at Auburn. Tennessee is second with four straight wins. The Volunteers have the best opportunity to make a late move with home games against Auburn and Kentucky, and a home and away with Arkansas.