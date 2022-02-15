SEC hoops roundup
AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we take a close look at the race for the championship along with some big men putting up big numbers.
THE RACE IS ON
With Auburn’s loss at Arkansas last Tuesday, the race has tightened at the top of the conference. Kentucky is one game behind and Tennessee just two. The Razorbacks followed up their court-storming win with a loss at Alabama to fall three games back. With six games remaining, the champion is likely to come from one of four teams — AU, UK, UT or ARK. The Wildcats are now the hottest team in the league with six consecutive wins since their 80-71 loss at Auburn. Tennessee is second with four straight wins. The Volunteers have the best opportunity to make a late move with home games against Auburn and Kentucky, and a home and away with Arkansas.
DOMINATING BIGS
Auburn center Walker Kessler is in pretty good company after tallying his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocked shots against Texas A&M Saturday. He’s the first SEC player to have multiple triple-doubles in a season since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992. Kessler leads the nation with 116 blocked shots. He earned SEC Player of the Week honors for a third time after averaging 14.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 9.5 blocks in two games last week. Kessler shared POW honors with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 22.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks last week. Tshiebwe leads the nation averaging 15.3 rebounds per game.
TOUGH BREAK
Ole Miss suffered a big loss two weeks ago when talented freshman Daeshun Ruffin suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win at LSU. The Rebels have lost three consecutive games since to drop to 13th in the conference standings. Ruffin, a 5-foot-9 point guard from Jackson, Miss., was the first McDonald’s All-American signee in school history. He averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 14 games. He’s expected to undergo surgery for a torn ACL on Wednesday.
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Auburn 11-1, 23-2
2. Kentucky 10-2, 21-4
3. Tennessee 9-3, 18-6
4. Arkansas 8-4, 19-6
5. LSU 6-6, 18-7
5. Alabama 6-6, 16-9
5. Florida 6-6, 16-9
8. Mississippi State 5-6, 14-10
9. South Carolina 5-7, 14-10
9. Vanderbilt 5-7, 13-11
11. Missouri 4-7, 10-14
12. Texas A&M 4-8, 15-10
13. Ole Miss 3-9, 12-13
14. Georgia 1-11, 6-19
TUESDAY’S GAMES (All times CT)
South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Florida at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
No. 4 Kentucky at No. 16 Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
No. 23 Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
Mississippi State at No. 25 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN