The SEC has taken control of the Big12/SEC Challenge by winning the last two years including a 6-4 record last Saturday. The home teams all won with the exception of Kentucky, which went to Kansas and came away with a dominating 80-62 win. The other SEC winners include Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas and Ole Miss. It was nearly 7-3 after Tennessee made a late 19-2 run to tie Texas with just over a minute left but the Longhorns held on for a 52-51 win. The four teams that didn’t participate in the challenge played each other with Vanderbilt beating Georgia and South Carolina winning at Texas A&M.

AUBURN | In today’s weekly SEC hoops roundup, we take a look at a successful SEC/Big12 Challenge, some hot teams in the conference including Arkansas and dominating the Quads.

HERE COME THE HAWGS

After an 0-3 start in conference play, Arkansas has reeled off five consecutive SEC wins to climb to third in the SEC. A preseason top 20 team, the Razorbacks lost to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M before wins against Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, a rematch with TAMU and Ole Miss. Defense has been a key in the winning streak with Arkansas holding its last five SEC opponents to under 40 percent from the floor. Freshman Jaylin Williams has been a catalyst averaging 15.0 points per game, more than double his season average. Williams continued his run with 12 points and 15 rebounds in a win over West Virginia. Auburn plays at Arkansas next Tuesday.

MORE UPS AND DOWNS

The Gamecocks have also been a hot team with three consecutive conference wins over TAMU, Vanderbilt and Georgia. USC started SEC play with four losses in the first five games but has now improved to .500 in league play. The Volunteers have also been on a bit of a roll with three consecutive SEC wins over Vandy, LSU and Florida before the defeat at Texas. Of course, no team in the country is hotter than Auburn, which has a nation’s best 17-game winning streak. On the other end of the spectrum are the Aggies, which have lost four consecutive games, falling to 4-4 after a 4-0 start. Missouri has lost three consecutive games while Florida lost two consecutive SEC games before a win over Oklahoma State.

QUAD RUNNERS

The SEC’s 71 Quad 1 and 2 wins are the most in the nation. Auburn leads the way with 11 total — six Quad 1 and five Quad 2. Alabama is right behind with nine total — six Quad 1 and three Quad 2. LSU has a combined eight while Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas have six apiece. Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the only two SEC teams without a Quad 1 win. Tuesday night’s game between Auburn and Alabama will be a Quad 1 game for both teams.

CURRENT STANDINGS

1. Auburn 8-0, 20-1

2. Kentucky 6-2, 17-4

3. Arkansas 5-3, 16-5

3. Tennessee 5-3, 14-6

5. Mississippi State 4-3, 13-7

6. LSU 4-4, 16-5

6. Texas A&M 4-4, 15-6

6. Alabama 4-4, 14-7

6. South Carolina 4-4, 13-7

10. Florida 3-5, 13-8

10. Vanderbilt 3-5, 11-9

12. Missouri 2-5, 8-12

13. Ole Miss 2-6, 11-10

14. Georgia 1-7, 6-15

TUESDAY’S GAMES (All times CT)

Texas A&M at No. 22 Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

South Carolina at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Ole Miss at No. 25 LSU, 8 p.m., SECN

Alabama at No. 1 Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Vanderbilt at No. 5 Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN