SEC doubleheader sweep
With rain in the forecast for Sunday, Auburn and Missouri opted to play two Saturday.
Auburn, which had lost four in a row and six of its last seven, bounced back with series-opening win in Game 1, led by an outstanding performance by ace Maddie Penta. The Tigers capped the day with a walk-off win in Game 2 off an error by Missouri.
The doubleheader sweep gives Auburn its first SEC series win of the season.
Game 1 (W 4-0)
Maddie Penta struck out 17 batters in a 116-pitch shutout to give the Tigers a series-opening win.
Lindsey Garcia put the Tigers ahead with a two-run homer during the first inning. Pinch hitter Aubrie Lisenby doubled Auburn’s lead in the fifth inning with a two-run homer of her own.
Only three Missouri hitters reached base; none of them made it past second base.
Game 2 (W 2-1)
Auburn struck first with an RBI single courtesy Jessie Blaine, before Missouri answered in the top of the second with a game-tying sacrifice fly.
Shelby Lowe was pulled after less than two innings of work, with Annabelle Widra pitching 5.1 innings of scoreless softball, only giving up three hits.
In the bottom of the seventh, KK McCrary and Aspyn Godwin led off with back-to-back singles. The Tigers won it a couple batters later, when Missouri made a throwing error on a fielder's choice hit by Nelia Peralta.
The Tigers will have tomorrow off before going for the sweep on Monday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT.