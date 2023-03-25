With rain in the forecast for Sunday, Auburn and Missouri opted to play two Saturday.

Auburn, which had lost four in a row and six of its last seven, bounced back with series-opening win in Game 1, led by an outstanding performance by ace Maddie Penta. The Tigers capped the day with a walk-off win in Game 2 off an error by Missouri.

The doubleheader sweep gives Auburn its first SEC series win of the season.