Beating the same team three times in a season, coaches say, is an exceptionally tall order.

Auburn was up to the task Thursday.

The Tigers, who swept Alabama during the regular season, notched a 53-52 win over the Tide during the second round of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

"Alabama was playing well. They played very well yesterday. They came out and they played just as well today. I'm very proud of our young ladies. They continued to fight, were relentless, kept getting after it. We knew we had to have had a good fourth quarter."

Auburn trailed by four points heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers built a 10-0 run that pushed them ahead. Alabama cut its deficit to one point during the final minute, but Daisa Alexander sank two free throws with 11 seconds to go and Alabama missed what would have been an equalizing three-pointer with three seconds remaining.

A tip-in at the buzzer didn't affect the Tigers' ability to advance into the quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday. Auburn will face Texas A&M, which defeated the Tigers 69-67 inside Auburn Arena in January. That game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.