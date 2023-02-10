Two shutouts is how Auburn started its 2023 campaign. The Tigers took down St. Johns 6-0 in Game 1 and Fordham 9-0 in Game 2 of a season-opening double-header Friday in Clearwater, Florida. Three Auburn pitchers combined to allow five hits over 13 innings of play, while striking out a total of 24 batters.

Auburn softball is 2-0 after sweeping the season-opening double header. (Elaina Eichorn | Auburn Athletics)

GAME 1 (St. Johns, W 6-0) Michigan transfer Annabelle Widra got the start for Auburn's first game and was nothing short of impressive. Widra tossed a complete game in her Auburn debut, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 and walking none. It took one batter for Auburn to grab the lead, when Nelia Peralta started her sophomore season with a lead off solo shot to centerfield. Lindsey Garcia plated two more runs later in the inning off her RBI single, before Aspyn Godwin knocked Garcia in with an RBI double. The Tigers added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth, beginning with Millie Roberts' RBI double in her first career plate appearance. Carlee McCondichie, who had a team-high three hits in the contest, was responsible for the sixth run with her RBI single in the inning.

GAME 2 (Fordham, W 9-0) Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe made their 2023 debuts in Game 2 of the double-header. Penta pitched the first five innings, where she struck out 11 batters, walked one and allowed three hits. Lowe struck out the side in her lone inning of work. McCondichie tripled in the bottom of the first, scoring Peralta, who had walked to open the game. McCondichie crossed the plate on a wild pitch soon afterward to make it 2-0 Tigers. Auburn walked a total of four times in the second inning. The Tigers used their baserunners to steal another run on a double steal in the second. Garcia scored from third as Fordham tried to prevent Rose Roach from taking second base, making it 3-0 Auburn. A sacrifice fly and throwing error were responsible for another pair of Auburn runs in the third. Aspyn Godwin ended it in the sixth, with a walk-off grand slam to mercy rule Fordham.