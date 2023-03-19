Birmingham | A season full of what if's came to a close on Saturday. After a nearly flawless first half in which Auburn led 41-31, the Tigers got outscored 50-23 in the final frame en route to an 81-64 loss against Houston. This was a common tale for Auburn. At points, it had double-digit leads against teams like Alabama and Texas A&M but just wasn't able to finish out the games. Saturday was another chapter in that story. "We had great halves in a whole season," said Dylan Cardwell. "We just never had a great game. And you could tell tonight, there is so much potential in this team, we had the chemistry… we had so much potential we just never put it together. I don’t know what it was, I don’t know what we could’ve done differently, but that’s pretty much it."

Auburn HC Bruce Pearl (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)



In conference play, the Tigers finished 2-5 in games decided by under five points including a three-point loss in the conference tournament to Arkansas. Auburn managed to not fold after those gut-wrenching losses and picked up a win in the NCAA tournament to win its 11th straight round of 64 game. "Team's got a lot of character," said Wendell Green. "The games we lost -- we lost bad at Kentucky, lost to Alabama twice. A lot of teams would have gave up on the year and not been in this position. So I'm proud of everybody on my team for being resilient and coming back. We won against Iowa, winning one game and having Houston give us everything they could. Proud of my guys for that." Overall, Auburn finished the season 21-13 and made the tournament for the fourth time in five years (2020 not counted).

Auburn G K.D. Johnson (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)