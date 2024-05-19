It was a seven-run sixth inning by the Seminoles that ended things for Auburn.

Maddie Penta's time in an Auburn uniform is done. Mickey Dean and his hat are headed for retirement. The Tigers were eliminated from postseason play Sunday, dropping its elimination game to Florida State 10-4.

Auburn opened the scoring in the second inning, scoring two runs on a Nelia Peralta single. The lead was short-lived, as Florida State bounced back with a three-run home run in the top of the third to take its first lead of the day.

Three straight Tigers reached base with one out in the fifth inning, as Annabelle Widra's base knock scored the game-tying run to make it 3-3.

Things got ugly in the sixth.

Florida State scored seven runs in the inning, all with two outs. Penta had relieved Shelby Lowe after Lowe loaded the bases with no one out. Penta struck out her first two batters, before yielding four earned runs of her own on top of Lowe's three.

It ends Mickey Dean's tenure as Auburn's head coach, where he retires with an overall record of 235–130–1 at Auburn.