Scouting report: Oregon State

What does that have to do with this year? Well, it means that this program is no stranger to the limelight of the NCAA Tournament. However, this is Oregon State's first Super Regional since 2018, so few, if any, players have faced the pressure of such an event.

This all changed quickly at the beginning of the century as the Oregon State Beavers, located up there in Corvallis, Ore., became a power. Legendary coach Pat Casey led the program to three national titles (2006, 2007, 2018) and six College World Series appearances while continually producing top players that continue to make names for themselves in the big leagues.

For the longest time, programs such as USC, UCLA and Arizona State dominated Pac-12 baseball. It makes sense, considering their desirable locations with great weather year-round and plenty of talent to choose from each recruiting class.

Here's a quick look at Oregon State as Auburn prepares to take on the Beavers starting Saturday at Goss Stadium.

Record: 47-16 (20-10)

Head coach: Mitch Canham (2nd season)

How they got here: beat New Mexico State 5-4 (10 innings), beat San Diego 12-3, lost to Vanderbilt (8-1), beat Vanderbilt (7-6)

OFFENSE

Batting average leaders: Justin Boyd (.366), Jacob Melton (.360), Wade Meckler (.355), Garret Forrester (.342), Travis Bazzana (.308)

Home run leaders: Jacob Melton (16), Justin Boyd (8), Garret Forrester (8)

RBI leaders: Jacob Melton (81), Garret Forrester (57), Justin Boyd (51)

Scouting Report: The top four of the order (Boyd, Meckler, Forrester and Melton) are as tough as they come in college baseball, all batting over .300, with Melton being the run producer in the cleanup spot. It will be necessary for Auburn pitchers to contain these guys and keep the first three off the base paths in front of Melton, especially Boyd, who leads the team with 24 stolen bases. And, for all his slugging, Melton is 21-of-22 on steal attempts this season. The centerfielder can do it all.

PITCHING

Leaders: Cooper Hjerpe (10-2, 2.40 ERA, 97 2/3 IP, 155 K, 21 BB), Ben Ferrer (4-0. 1.82 ERA, 59 1/3 IP, 75 K, 14 BB), Jacob Kmatz (8-2, 4.19 ERA, 77 1/3 IP, 65 K, 20 BB)

Scouting Report: It will almost undoubtedly be Hjerpe, a 6-foot-3 southpaw, that gets the call for Game 1. The sophomore has dominated batters all season, including making his only relief appearance in the must-win game against Vanderbilt in the regional final. All he did then was throw two scoreless innings while fanning five to close out the game.

After him, the Beavers will likely turn to Jake Pfennings (4-0, 2.94 ERA) and Kmatz to start on the hump. Ryan Brown (5-1, 5.23 ERA, nine saves) has been the go-to closer for Canham.

SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Saturday, June 11: Auburn vs. Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, June 12: Auburn vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, June 13: Auburn vs. Oregon State (if necessary), TBD