After a long recruiting process, Tyler Scott has a decision.

He's heading to the Plains, the 4-star cornerback announced during the All-American Bowl Saturday.

Scott had previously been committed to Arkansas State, but de-committed after offers from programs like Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Michigan began rolling in. Not only did the cornerback commit, he signed his letter of intent.

"I felt welcome here," Scott said back in October about Auburn. "It felt like I can play here and come here and make a difference and change the program."