After a long recruiting process, Tyler Scott has a decision.
He's heading to the Plains, the 4-star cornerback announced during the All-American Bowl Saturday.
Scott had previously been committed to Arkansas State, but de-committed after offers from programs like Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Michigan began rolling in. Not only did the cornerback commit, he signed his letter of intent.
"I felt welcome here," Scott said back in October about Auburn. "It felt like I can play here and come here and make a difference and change the program."
Scott officially visited Auburn in late October, one of several official visits that he went on. Along with Auburn, he took official visits to Alabama and Texas, while also being pursued by Michigan and USC.
One of the key components in getting Scott to the Plains was retaining secondary coach Zac Etheridge on staff. Etheridge played a huge role in generating Scott's interest in Auburn, as that's the coach that Scott had the strongest connection with.
Scott is rated as the No. 39 player in Georgia and the 52nd-best corner in the nation. He's the Tigers' third corner commit, joining Kayin Lee, JC Hart and Colton Hood.