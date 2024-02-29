"I just wanted our team to come out and give everything they had for our seniors," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I think they did that."

Behind a career-high 32-point performance from Honesty Scott-Grayson, every senior able checked into the game as Auburn rolled to a 77-60 victory over Mississippi State Thursday night.

One final time in Neville Arena went about as well as Auburn could have hoped.

Among the seniors was Scott-Grayson, the longest-tenured out of the group. Scott-Grayson stepped on campus in 2019 and has been through the entire rebuild of the program.

From being on the five-win team in 2020 to dropping 32 points on senior night with a team on the verge of the NCAA Tournament, the journey sticks with Scott-Grayson.

"It meant everything," Scott-Grayson said of her performance. "I just had a flashback from when I first stepped on campus in 2019. I’ve grown a lot from there. I’m very proud of myself and where I am today. I wouldn’t have done it without my coaching staff, my teammates and my parents. I’m really thankful and blessed."

Scott-Grayson reached 10 points in the first quarter, where Auburn used strong rebounding and three makes from deep to go up seven.

The Tigers built that lead up to eight by half and Scott-Grayson had her best quarter in the third, where she scored 11 to reach 25 points.

"I told her before the game I was like ‘You’re not leaving this building unless you give me at least 24 points," Harris said. "Honesty is just truly special."

Once in the fourth, Auburn separated itself even more. Substitutions were made and Auburn's group of seniors — Scott-Grayson, JaMya Mingo-Young, Taylen Collins and Carson McFadden — took their home court for a final time together.

"It meant everything," Scott-Grayson said. "We put in the work, we each played a part in that leadership role and it was just great to see us out there collectively getting the job done."