In Auburn’s first game of the season, Scott had a 56-yard return and earned himself a 90.7 punt returner grade on PFF.

In the 2022 season, Scott was Auburn’s primary punt returner and he showed flashes of what he could be there by averaging 9.6 yards per return, but there was a major issue with him: fumbles.

“I was indecisive of whether it was going to hit the ground or be in the air,” Scott said. “I looked back on last year and wanted to take advantage of punt return for the offense.”

Entering his second year on the Plains, Scott’s confidence in himself is only growing, and for him, that’s a big part of his return game.

“It's really just confidence back there,” Scott said. “You've got to be confident. If you're confident and you go out there -- if you're thinking too much, bad things happen. But if you're confident, no matter what happens on this play, I get the ball in my hands and get a chance to do something for the offense. I get an opportunity to help them out, and that's just how I think about it this year.”

While confidence is key, having the IQ to make the smart play is just as important. That’s another thing Scott has had to learn.

“I had to learn a fair catch is not a bad play,” Scott said. “I felt like last year I was too antsy to make a play, like I was forcing it. This year it'll be more of a -- hey, if I get the opportunity, I'll make the play. If it hangs up there, make the fair catch and get the offense on the field.”

The return game is a crucial part of the game. Scott’s long return at the end of the first quarter helped flip the field and led to a short touchdown drive. He knows how important his job is.

“I just feel like this game we play is about momentum,” Scott said. “That punt return can bring a lot of momentum to the game and flip the field for the offense and put them in better positions to get points.”