AuburnSports - Schwartz ready for challenge presented by Georgia secondary

Safety Richard LeCounte had two interceptions and cornerback Eric Stokes added a pick as well. Even with the Razorbacks attempting 39 passes, the Georgia secondary conceded just 203 total yards and one touchdown through the air.

As Auburn begins preparation for No. 4 Georgia, the Tigers must focus on a strong Georgia secondary — a group that forced three turnovers Saturday against Arkansas.

“The main challenge is how we've got to take the next step,” Schwartz said. “We've got to man up. Playing against Georgia, one of the best teams in the country and one of the best secondaries in the country, you've got to step up and get up. I think we can do that. We're not scared of any secondary. But we know Georgia is going to come with it, and we've got to answer right back.”

Seth Williams stole the show against Kentucky by hauling in six passes for 112 yards and two acrobatic touchdowns. Still, Auburn will need more than one standout against UGA.

Schwartz could be the man. The junior had three receptions for 40 yards against Kentucky — including an impressive screen pass that left him just inches short of a touchdown.

Overall, Schwartz was pleased with his performance.

“Personally, my film, I feel like I had a pretty clean game,” Schwartz said. “I don't think I had any busts. I didn't have any assignments missed. But there are some stuff that I can't really say... I just have to work better on them. Just going vertical and just looking the ball in my hands. I've got to have a little bit better vision”

The only other Tiger with more than one reception was Eli Stove, who had four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

In Auburn’s 2019 matchup against Georgia, Bo Nix threw a career-high 50 times as Auburn struggled to establish the running game, The Tigers rushed for just 84 yards that day.

In 2020’s installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Auburn again will needs its passing game to play a featured role. With Schwartz, Stove and Williams all in top form, the Tigers look to be in good position.