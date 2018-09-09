AUBURN | Everyone knew Anthony Schwartz was fast. But he showed Saturday night he was much more than just a track star playing football. Auburn’s freshmen receiver caught three passes for 67 yards including a 57-yard touchdown, and had three carries for 50 yards including a 23-yard touchdown on a reverse. “He’s really fast. I think he carries over his speed. He’s just as fast in pads as he is without and I think that’s really big,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He made a really good impact play on the deep post and then on the reverse. He’s got big-play ability.”

Schwartz showed off his speed and big-play ability against Alabama State. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com

Schwartz helped the 7th-ranked Tigers dispatch out-manned Alabama State 63-9 Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In the opener against Washington a week earlier, Schwartz logged just five snaps and wasn’t targeted on any plays. “I keep him after practice with me everyday so he definitely puts the work in,” said senior wide receiver Ryan Davis. “I was happy to see him do it for himself and see him get that confidence going forward that, ‘Hey, I can definitely play here and I belong.’ He’s not just a track guy, he’s an athlete. “I was just happy for him. It was good for him to finally get that deep throw, show his speed and show everyone what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands. I feel we can really use that speed going forward.” Schwartz wasn’t making those plays in garbage time. All of his production came with the first-team offense in the first half. He caught the touchdown pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 12-yard line and jogged into the end zone to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. He gave Auburn a 42-0 lead near the end of the first half when Stidham faked a handoff to Chandler Cox, rolled right and flipped the ball to Schwartz going left. He cut down the left sidelines and into the end zone for his second-career score.