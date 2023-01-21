"It was really nice," Lacey said. "I like the new facilities. It’s whited-out inside, the indoor (practice facility) is really nice. The weight room, all the new equipment — all that stuff is really nice. The gatorade nutrition, I like that. It’s a whole lotta stuff I’ve never seen before."

The 2025 quarterback from Saraland, Ala., visited campus Saturday on an unofficial visit and listed off several things that impressed him.

There's a lot to like about Auburn for KJ Lacey .

Auburn offered him back in early December, less than two weeks into Hugh Freeze's tenure as head coach. Lacey spent some time speaking with Freeze while visiting.

"He’s really cool," Lacey said. "Looking forward to talking to him a couple more times."

Right now, Auburn is one of the first few schools to offer the state champion. He holds offers from programs like Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

When it comes to Auburn, the history of quarterbacks like Cam Newton and the rivalry between the Tigers and Alabama stick out to him.

It's still early in his recruitment and he doesn't have any early front runners, but Auburn is a place he'd like to check out again.

"For sure, I’ll be back," Lacey said.