



AUBURN | Cord Sandberg is two days and one visit away from making his college decision.

The former professional baseball player, who played six years in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system, will announce his choice on Monday.

Sandberg and his fiancé, Haley Grey, were in Auburn on an official visit Thursday-Saturday and will visit LSU Saturday-Sunday.

“We really enjoyed our visit to Auburn and are looking forward to driving down to Baton Rouge (LSU),” Sandberg said. “I feel good about having enough information to make a decision early next week. On the drive back Monday, we will make a decision. I will call the coaches and let them know and then putting together something on social media.”

Sandberg and Grey arrived in Auburn on Thursday and spent a lot of time with Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“We had dinner with Coach Malzahn and Coach Lindsey and both of their wives,” Sandberg said. “Haley really enjoyed talking with them. I’d been here before, but it was good to get a feel for the campus again and show Haley around.”