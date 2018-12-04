AUBURN — During the dominant St. Peter's win, Samir Doughty returned to a familiar role.

Not familiar to the Auburn fans watching. But to Doughty, the one-time Philadelphia point guard who has most play guard or forward roles at the wing for Auburn, it took him back to his high school days.

It's also something the Tigers could get used to. Jared Harper's typical backup J'Von McCormick battling an ankle injury with an undetermined recovery period (though he was able to practice Monday).

"It was good to play the point guard. During the summer, I played a lot of point guard before J'Von came in. So it was really wasn't a big adjustment for me, but it was good that coach [Bruce Pearl] allowed me to play a little bit of the point and show everybody I'm able to play that position," Doughty said. "It's no challenge. It's just two different positions. One position I'm looking to score and get my teammates involved. The next position, I'm really just trying to get my teammates involved. I'm comfortable playing any position coach puts me at."

To start the season, Doughty has served more of a shooting guard and small forward role.

Offensively, he's been utilized more as a slash-and-kick guy or spot-up shooter. But against St. Peter's, with McCormick down, Bruce Pearl saw it as a great opportunity to get Doughty some reps at the point. It ended up only happening for a limited time.

But it gave people a dose of what to expect from Doughty, the point guard, who finished the game with five assists.

"Samir Doughty is a really good passer. He’s not a ball-stopper, he’s a ball-mover, and he makes other guys better," Pearl said earlier this fall. "So now you’ve got Jared out there, Chuma [Okeke] out there, Samir out there, Bryce is a good decision-maker — dimensions. So one of the things I was concerned about earlier in the year, and still am, was going to be our assist-turnover ratio. But by having those guys on the floor, one of the reasons they’re on the floor is they have good assist-turnover ratios, and some of the guys that may not be on the floor as much aren’t because they don’t."

One person who especially likes Doughty as a point guard: his starting point guard.

Harper will be the point guard more often than not in meaningful minutes for Auburn. That won't push Doughty off the floor; it'll just move him to the wing. Doughty was asked directly if he had any concerns about alternating positions and roles regularly during mid-game, and he downplayed it: "To me, basketball is basketball," Doughty said.

Harper shared similar feelings given what he's seen from Doughty.

"Just going off his [answer], it's not a big adjustment for Samir to be playing a different guard, forward spot or point guard," Harper said. "He's a very unselfish player. He knows how to get people open, so he's doing a good job."