Six weeks into the 2022 season, the Tigers are 10th in the conference averaging 148.2 rushing yards per season. In three league games, the average dips to 91.67, which ranks 13th out of 14 teams.

His numbers dip to 36.0 yards per game against conference opponents, which ranks 26th. His yards per carry against SEC opponents is just 2.63, which ranks 37th out of 40 players.

Nobody has felt the lack of execution upfront more than Tank Bigsby. A preseason first-team All-SEC running back, Bigsby is 15th in the SEC averaging just 57.5 rushing yards per game.

“Sometimes it's 2, 4 yards, but then you get some really good push and it can be 8 or 18, it can be big runs. That's the key to what we have to do up front is just not give up penetration and get those backs a chance to get started. They'll do something with it.”

“You've got to be better up front; you don't want to give up penetration,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “It's not always that you're moving and denting that defense all the time. But it gives your backs a chance when they can get to the line of scrimmage and be able to see and find a window.

It’s a far cry from preseason expectations.

“Penetration slows the backs down. And depending on the run scheme -- whatever it is, there's different schemes -- but you don't want to give up penetration. That's what's happened to us at times,” said Harsin. “As far as adjusting, blocking is a fundamental of the game, probably the most important one. That goes back to footwork, that goes back to aiming points, it goes back to what the defense is trying to do to you, it goes back to how you prepare yourself each and every week -- how we get our guys prepared.

“Part of that is what we do when we are in pads every Tuesday and Wednesday and we're working on the run game, and what we think the defense is going to try to give us.”

Harsin said improving the run blocking will again be a priority for the offense this week as it prepares to play at No. 9 Ole Miss this Saturday.

“There are some things we can do schematically to help them, alright, and we know that,” he said. “We have to do a better job of putting them in situations to be successful, but at the same time you still have to go out there and play. You still have to go out there and execute those assignments, which our guys will do. They will do that.

“There were some good things that we did do. Now we have got to get all 11 guys doing that together. I think that is the key moving forward, really focusing on that, but our guys work very hard at it. They will get better at it. We are not where we are where we need to be. We have got to go back to work this week to improve in those areas.”

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.