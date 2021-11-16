Running on empty

Auburn averaged 172.7 rushing yards in 10 conference games last season. Not great, but good enough to rank sixth in the SEC. Through six conference games this season, AU is averaging just 121.7 yards per game, which ranks 11th.

You’d expect the Tigers to be better at running the ball. Instead, they’ve taken a step back.

AUBURN | Auburn returned one of the nation’s top running backs in Tank Bigsby, eight offensive linemen with starting experience and a talented dual-threat quarterback.

“We’ve improved throughout the season in areas. I wouldn’t say that we’ve taken the next step yet because we need to be more consistent,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “You’ve got to run the ball and be able to get yourself in more manageable down and distances. We didn’t do it in the second half in the last game.

“When you run two times and it’s still a 3rd-and-9, that’s not very effective in that situation there. So we still have, in my opinion, a ways to go in improving to where the level we want to be at consistently in the run game.”

In Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, Auburn finished with 106 rushing yards on 27 attempts, but 57 of those came on a quick toss to Ja’Varrius Johnson that could have been ruled a pass.

Bigsby finished with 41 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, an average of just 2.6 yards per carry. His backup, Jarquez Hunter, had 12 yards on four carries.

Now, AU heads to South Carolina without Nix, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Bulldogs. New starter T.J. Finley is more of a pocket passer but has scrambling ability.

“Bo is obviously very athletic. T.J. showed his wheels in a few games as well. He can pull it and he makes good decisions” said Harsin. “A lot to me as far as being a good runner if you ever have that option when you’re reading, is being a good decision maker as well. You’re trying to take advantage of the defense if you’re running those types of plays.

“We’ll have those things in the game plan and T.J. can execute it. It changes a little bit on some of the other quarterback run game stuff that we’ve done, but there will be opportunities for that still in this game plan.”

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.