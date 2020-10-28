AuburnSports - Running imperative

“It’s really good,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of the running game. “And here’s the thing, too: They’re holding onto the football. That’s the biggest thing. I don’t think we’ve had a running back fumble a ball. Protecting the football and running the hard. Establishing that run game has been really key for our offense.”

Fortunately, the emergence of freshman Tank Bigsby and the return of Shaun Shivers from an injury has given AU a strong 1-2 punch at tailback.

AUBURN | The matchups favor LSU’s defense is passing situations, which means it will be imperative for Auburn to lean on its running game when the two teams meet this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

And it will be especially important against LSU, which leads the SEC in sacks. Conversely, AU is 12th in the SEC in sacks allowed.

“Their front, I mean, they play hard up front,” said offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm. “They've got some pretty good guys. And I feel like we just have to come up and bring our everything to them. Just get ready for them.”

With three consecutive 100-yard games, Bigsby joins Bo Jackson and Michael Dyer as the only Auburn freshmen to accomplish that feat. He’s climbed to fifth in the SEC averaging 86.4 yards per game and he’s already 16th among AU freshmen with 432 yards.

“Just to see him running, like, first person not gonna touch him and he’s gonna always run someone over,” wide receiver Seth Williams said. “Even though they called the kick-return back he still ran it back, just to see him do that it’s amazing. Like, he’s gonna be special. Watch out for him.”

After missing the previous three games, Shivers returned to rush for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the 35-28 win at Ole Miss.

"His fall camp was really, really good. The first half of the Kentucky game was good,” Malzahn said. “But I thought he really bounced a couple of zones out. He cut it back and he tried to finish runs, too. He broke tackles, too. That was a really good 1-2 punch with those two guys.”

While LSU leads the SEC in sacks with 14 and is second with 30.0 tackles-for-loss, the visiting Tigers are also 14th in the conference in pass defense, fifth in rush defense and 12th in overall defense. Those numbers are a little skewed due to LSU allowing 623 passing yards and nine rushing yards in an opening 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.

After averaging 65 yards rushing in the first two games, AU has averaged 230.7 in the last three. Quarterback Bo Nix has matched those numbers averaging 232.3 yards passing in the last three.

For Auburn, it's really about avoiding those 3rd and long situations as much as possible.

“We just have to come out there and be able to do both run and pass,” Hamm said. “They’re a solid front so we’ve got to be able to come out there and do everything and not just be stuck on one thing.”

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.