AUBURN | It was cold, it was wet and fortunately it was short. Auburn’s A-Day game, which was shortened from four to three 12-minute running quarters, ended in less than an hour with the offense rallying to tie the defense 24-24. “You know, we might have a game or two next year where it's that way, and so we can lean back on this experience,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We had met offensively yesterday and really had said, 'Man, let's see who can throw this thing, and who can catch it, and who can get open.’

Sean Jackson led Auburn's A-Day rushing attack. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“So that was really the only change. That probably wasn't the most feasible thing to do today.” Special teams MVP Alex McPherson made a 33-yard field goal with time expiring to even the score. The kickers were a highlight of the scrimmage despite a steady rain as McPherson made 2 of 3, his only miss from 49 yards, and Evan McGuire made his only attempt from 19 yards. The Tigers’ rushing attack dominated with 280 yards on 51 carries, an average of 5.5 yards per carry. “Games like this, you can’t do too much passing. So you really gotta focus on running the ball and moving people,” said center Avery Jones. Backup running back Sean Jackson gained a game-high 77 yards on 13 carries. Walk-on Jayson Jones added 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, Damari Alston 43 yards on five carries, Brian Battie 32 yards on seven carries and Jarquez Hunter 27 yards on four carries. “I know Coach Lac prides himself in being able to put anybody in to do the job and getting the job done. It was just good to see everybody go out there and compete,” said Hunter. The conditions limited the quarterbacks in the passing game but offensive MVP Robby Ashford completed a 39-yard pass to Tar’Varish Dawson and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Landen King added a 17-yard reception from Holden Geriner.