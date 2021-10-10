Run defense good early, falters late

“We had a lot of success stopping the run in the first half; I think they came out in the second half, and on that first, second-half drive they established the run, different things,” said linebacker Chandler Wooten, who had eight tackles. “We just didn't play well -- bottom line. We just have to get better. Like I said, give them credit; they made the plays and we didn’t.”

Eventually a physical Georgia running game took over and helped the 2nd-ranked Bulldogs to a 34-10 win over No. 18 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | The defense did its job early but it could hold on for only so long.

Auburn held the vaunted UGA running game to just 36 yards rushing on 18 carries, an average of 2.0 yards per carry in the first half. The second half was a different story, however, as the Bulldogs pounded out 165 yards on the ground averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The Bulldogs only attempted eight passes in the second half after attempting 13 before the break.

On the other side of the ball, Auburn struggled to run the ball for most of the game, gaining 41 yards in the first half and just five in the second.

“It was just on us,” said safety Bydarrius Knighten, who had nine tackles. “A few blown plays, out of position, nothing that the coaches did, it was just all on us. You know being in bad spots not making plays when we had the opportunity too.”

Safety Zion Puckett led AU with 10 tackles. Eku Leota had the Tigers’ lone sack while Caleb Johnson and Donovan Kaufman each had a tackle-for-loss.

Auburn will be facing another physical run game next weekend at Arkansas. The Razorbacks came into the weekend fifth in the SEC averaging 223.8 rushing yards per game.

“Coming off a loss like this and going into a game, an 11 a.m. on the road, Arkansas, leadership definitely has to step up,” said Wooten, who is one of two permanent team captains this season. “And not just me -- we have a lot of great leaders on this team. So everybody who considers themselves a leader has to show up this week. We've got the right kind of guys in this locker room. I know the kind of guys we've got in this locker room.

“We'll show up tomorrow pretty mad, pretty upset, we'll watch this film, learn from it, grow from it, then come Monday, we'll flush it and move on.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on CBS or ESPN.