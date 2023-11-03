“Jake and I met last week, and I just said I'm convinced that this is going to be better for us,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We've got to rotate those guys. It’s a long season. We've got four more games and we need all those guys to play significant snaps.”

Auburn’s Jake Thornton has taken a different approach this fall. He’s regularly rotated seven players and given important snaps to a couple more to build depth and be better prepared for injuries.

AUBURN | Most offensive line coaches prefer to find their five starters in preseason camp and roll with them all season.

For most of the season, Dillon Wade has started at left tackle, Gunner Britton at left guard, Avery Jones at center, Kam Stutts at right guard and Izavion Miller at right tackle.

But Britton has also played right tackle and AU has regularly rotated Jeremiah Wright in at guard and Jaden Muskrat at tackle and guard.

When Jones went down with an injury two weeks ago, Connor Lew was able to step in as a starter after playing in three previous games. The rotation has also allowed Britton and Stutts to continue to play even though they’ve bene limited by injuries.

Another veteran limited by injuries, Tate Johnson, has been able to play in three games.

“I think we do a really good job preparing everybody and making sure we have 10, 11, 12 guys that can go into a game and play at any given time,” said Britton. “That starts (Monday) when we go into meetings. Everybody has to be on the same page and understand what we’re doing.

“Even like Connor, you never know when your number is going to get called. When your moment is called and the team has to depend on you, you have to be able to respond.”

Lew has certainly done just that, filling in for Jones for most of the Ole Miss game and then starting against Mississippi State and earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Britton who was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for a second time this season, is confident the Tigers can improve on last Saturday’s 27-13 win over the Bulldogs.

"Sometimes you have to see it to believe it. Guys on our team can now see we’re capable of doing it, we should be able to do it more consistently and have that breakthrough," said Britton. "I said it after the Ole Miss game of how close we were. I feel like we saw what this offense is capable of. We just have to go do it again this week.

"We scored 27 points. I think we could score a lot more points than that. I don’t think we really know what we’re capable of. The sky’s the limit."

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.