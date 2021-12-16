Roster shakeup for the bowl game

BIRMINGHAM | A number of regular starters won’t be available for Auburn’s matchup against No. 20 Houston in the Birmingham Bowl. That can be a challenge for the coaching staff, but also an opportunity for a number of players that are looking to take a step forward in their development. "Yeah, yeah we'll be short,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “We're going to have some guys that aren't playing. We've had some guys that declared. We've had some guys that transferred out. So yeah, we'll have a few spots where we're not as deep, but for the most part the guys that are playing the game, they've played.”

Dana Holgorsen and Bryan Harsin met with the media to preview the Birmingham Bowl. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback Bo Nix has opted to transfer along with running back Shaun Shivers, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, wide receiver Elijah Canion, defensive lineman Caleb Johnson and defensive back Ladarius Tennison. Three players — cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm — have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and won’t play. Center Nick Brahms is out following minor knee surgery. However, Harsin did share that quarterback T.J. Finley along with offensive lineman Austin Troxell and Brandon Council are expected to play in the bowl game after recovering from injuries. Troxell and Council have been practicing and Finley is expected back soon. Linebacker Chandler Wooten is also expected to be available for the bowl game and Harsin said fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe is out there getting work at practice. “There’s a few little things from the season that we’re still recovering from, but those guys will be ready to play,” said Harsin.