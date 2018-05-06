“We're expecting all of our signees,” Malzahn said. “Arryn Siposs is the only one that will probably end up in the second summer session. The rest of the guys, we feel like, have a high likelihood of being there the first session.”

MONTGOMERY | Auburn’s roster is expected to receive a boost in three more weeks with a big group of signees set to enroll.

Siposs, the punter signee from Australia, is expected to arrive in Auburn before the start of the second summer mini-semester on June 25.

Malzahn and his staff signed 24 players in a class rated No. 12 nationally by Rivals.com. Malzahn has had just two non-qualifiers in his previous five classes and both of them came last year.

“Just overall I look at this class and they’re very athletic with a lot of character. The academics was very important to them,” Malzahn said. "I’ll just say our staff did a super job developing relationships, identifying talented kids that have great character and so we got guys that can really come in here and help us right off the bat. I’m extremely excited to have this class signed and here.”

The 15 players expected to enroll at the end of May include running backs Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner, wide receivers Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Hill and Seth Williams, offensive linemen Jalil Irvin and Kameron Stutts, defensive linemen Coyniss Miller, Kayode Oladele, Caleb Johnson and Richard Jibunor, linebackers Zakoby McClain and Michael Harris and defensive backs Roger McCreary and Kolbi Fuqua.

The roster should be further upgraded with the addition of UMass grad transfer Jack Driscoll, who is expected to enroll later this month. Driscoll, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will compete for the starting right tackle position during fall camp.

Auburn’s eight other signees enrolled in January.