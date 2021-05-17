Rookie season in review: Isaac Okoro

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their eyes on Isaac Okoro heading into the draft. They snatched him up at No. 5 knowing his defensive presence is exactly what the team needed. While his offensive game remained a work in progress, the Cavs knew they could instantly plug Okoro into the starting lineup and have him play a big role on the young roster. Okoro did just that his rookie season.





Isaac Okoro played over 30 minutes per game for the Cavs. (Cleveland Cavaliers)

In his NBA debut he played 34 minutes, scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, along with five assists and three rebounds. And, one of many big dunks he had during his rookie season.



Okoro was a mainstay in the starting lineup, averaging over 32 minutes per game. Okoro was just outside the top 20 in minutes played in the NBA this season, and likely would’ve made it had he not missed some time with an injury. Okoro ended the season averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Though, he had some highlight-reel plays.

And, he had his fair share of strong games. His best two came in April. In a 134-118 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns, where Okoro was tasked with guarding Devin Booker, he had 32 points, six assists and three rebounds in an eye-popping 47 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-16 from the floor, 9-of-9 from the free throw line and 3-of-4 from deep. “We have high hopes for Isaac,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “So I don’t want to say that I’m surprised. What I am surprised by is that at such a young age how he’s never fazed. The moments just aren't too big for him. You look at what we asked him to do tonight. We asked him to be aggressive and help carry the load on the offensive end. And then, by the way, go guard Devin Booker and Chris Paul. “Never once did he flinch, did he bat an eye. He just went out and competed and that’s what we thought we were getting when we drafted him and where we believe his potential can go because of that grit and that resilience and that desire.” Just a few games later, Okoro played 43 minutes against the Indiana Pacers and notched his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Okoro and the young Cavs roster head into the offseason looking to improve after ending the season No. 13 in the East. Though, it was a strong finish to the season for Okoro. He scored in double-figures in 12 of his last 13 games for the Cavs. “He’s been phenomenal,” Bickerstaff said. “He’s been improving. He’s been thirsty to learn.”