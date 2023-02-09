“We call it havoc — the havoc rate,” said Roberts. “We calculate tackles-for-loss, sacks, PBUs, interceptions, turnovers, any of that stuff. Our goal as a defense is always to work in the 20 percent category. That means on 20 percent of the plays, we've got to work to create havoc. If you do that, you're gonna be in the top 20 in the country.”

Of course, it’s never that simple when you’re playing big-time Power 5 football. Auburn’s first-year defensive coordinator actually uses a formula to measure it.

Havoc rate also often includes quarterback hurries, quarterback hits and failed third and fourth downs.

“In 2021, we were at 27 percent,” said Roberts, who was the DC at Baylor from 2020-22 and Louisiana from 2018-19. “That was one of the tops in the country. Last year, we were sitting at about 18 percent. We missed a lot of opportunities to make those plays. Traditionally, we've been at 20 percent.”

So how do you create havoc? Roberts has the answers to that too.

“You control that with attempts at the ball. You control some of that, schematically, with how tackles-for-losses occur,” he said. “Tackles-for-loss typically occur off of d-line movement, stunts, pressure. If you're gonna get them, you've got to do it.

“If you're gonna sit there in a base defense, the only way you get them then is if my guy is better than your guy and whoops him and gets a TFL. But the nature we play, we're gonna go after it and get tackles-for-loss, get behind the sticks and put us in favorable downs.”

With all this talk about havoc, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Roberts leans aggressive, perhaps very aggressive, when it comes to his defensive style.

“We always want to be fundamentally sound. We want to play this game with extreme passion. They need to understand that when they watch us play, they need to see how much we love each other by the way we play the game,” he said.

“Schematically, you know... we're going to be multiple. You have to be multiple nowadays in college football and the SEC. You've got to have multiple. We can't just sit in a front, unless you have better players than everybody else. You can't do that. Offensive coordinators will pick you apart. The skill level is too good. They'll find a weakness. We'll be multiple in what we do, but we will play with aggression. We will blitz. We will pressure. We will be an aggressive defense.”

Auburn opens spring practice Feb. 27 and will hold the A-Day game April 8.