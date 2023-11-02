Well, a couple of big reasons for the disparity is the Tigers’ SEC-leading 14 takeaways and red zone defense. AU is holding opponents to just a 77.8 percent conversion rate in the red zone.

AUBURN | Auburn is 10th in the SEC in total defense but just sixth in scoring defense.

Hugh Freeze is quick to credit AU defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his staff.

“I think for our lack of depth, they've done a marvelous job, the staff and kids and we're not a very deep football team in the front six, and at times this year we've been very short on the back end too,” said Freeze.

In last Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, AU’s defense gave up 345 total yards but just 13 points. MSU was 2 of 12 on third-down conversions as AU ranks fourth in the league in 3rd-down defense holding teams to 33.7 percent.

Auburn also won the turnover battle as the offense didn’t have any and safety Zion Puckett came up with a key fourth-quarter interception to stop a late drive.

“(Roberts) has something he calls Havoc Rate -- TFLs, sacks, QB pressures, hits, turnovers. We track it throughout every single week,” said Jack linebacker Elijah McAllister. “Just emphasizing it in practice allows us to do it every single game on Saturdays. It helps when you've got good players, as well.”

Freeze also credits Roberts for coming up with good plans to stop, or at lest slow down opposing offenses, and making smart halftime adjustments.

“He is one of the best in the nation of calling a game,” said Freeze. “You know, I think we all have strengths, we all have weaknesses, and you wanna play to your strengths.

“And one of his strengths is definitely game day, calling the football game from a defensive perspective and making adjustments within his system. I think he's really gifted at that.”

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.