“He's an athletic Mike. He's really light on his feet. I love his change of direction,” said linebackers coach Josh Aldridge. “He was a kid that had to lose weight when he first got here, because he got hurt late his senior year, I think. So he had to lose some weight, and you can tell he's light on his feet.

They’ve got several now including redshirt freshman Robert Woodyard Jr., who is one of the Tigers’ most improved players this spring.

AUBURN | Auburn hasn’t really had a thumper at inside linebacker since K.J. Britt wrapped up his eligibility a few years ago.

“It's just really nice to see a young kid use some instincts, too. He's got some natural stuff to him. Just really like how he's unafraid to jump in there. You wouldn't think he's a 19-, 20-year-old guy with how he's practicing right now.”

Woodyard, 6-foot and 241 pounds, has been working with a couple of veterans at Mike including Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys. Junior Cam Riley and senior Wesley Steiner can also play Mike or Will.

“It's nice that you've got some seasoned guys in there with him,” said Aldridge. “Austin's played a lot of football. Wes has played a lot of football. Cam's played a lot football. So I think he sees them and how they practice, and that helps him a lot. But man … I'm really impressed with him.”

There’s a lot to playing middle linebacker in Auburn’s new defense under coordinator Ron Roberts. While Woodyard has all the physical tools, he’s still learning the schemes and how to be a more vocal leader.

“He can strike. He can make tackles. He's athletic,” said Roberts. “For him, it's just being young, and you want to be able to see him be more vocal on the field with communication and getting everybody in the right spots, being able to help people out on the field.

“That's some of the things we kind of expect from that position, so we kinda need him to take those growth steps forward.”

Still, Woodyard has already come a long way from spending most of last fall on the scout team. His veteran teammates are certainly taking notice.

“If you see Robert now, he looks like a whole new person,” said Riley. “He's a physical guy, he's always around the ball. He has a knack for the ball, like he wants to make every play. He takes the time to actually learn the defense. He's a new guy, man. I can't believe it."

Auburn will conclude spring practice with the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.