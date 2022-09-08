But there was one in particular coach Bryan Harsin made sure the entire team saw in a film session the following day. And it wasn’t a pass or a run.

“Did you see how fast he came down the sideline on the screen? That was incredible,” said offensive lineman Tate Johnson. “That just speaks volumes to the kind of player he is, the kind of teammate he is. He’s a quarterback; he didn’t have to do that. Golly, that was a great effort play.

“In the team meeting, Coach Harsin pulled that up and showed the team that, like, that’s the kind of effort a lot of guys have to play with. That was just an incredible play by Robby.”

It was the first play back after a 1:27 weather delay. Ashford took a shotgun snap and handed the ball to Bigsby at the 40-yard line moving in the opposite direction. Ashford rolled to the right as Bigsby broke through the line of scrimmage and cut outside at the 35-yard line.

Going full speed, Ashford passed Bigsby at the 30 and was able to knockdown a safety at the 15-yard line.

“I'll tell you what, that was different,” said offensive lineman Brandon Council. “He just showed some real speed he came flying behind Tank Bigsby who was already running downfield. He threw the safety down on the ground, that was amazing. We were pretty impressed with that as an O-line. Definitely got us fired up even more.”

Ashford came off the bench to rush for 68 yards on six carries and complete 4 of 7 passes for 100 yards as the Tigers beat the Bears 42-16.

Auburn (1-0) host San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.