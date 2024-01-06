"We weren’t sharp early. But we hung in there," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "And from that point forward we just played great basketball."

They left with an emphatic 83-51 win, the largest margin of defeat for the Razorbacks in the 30-year history of Bud Walton Arena.

No. 25 Auburn came into Saturday’s conference opener at Arkansas with a chip on their shoulder.

The road beatdown comes nearly two years after the Razorbacks stormed the court following an overtime win over then-No. 1 AU.

Auburn improves to 12-2 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC.

Chad Baker-Mazara led AU with 16 points off the bench including 14 in the first half. Johni Broome scored all 14 of his points in the second half and added eight rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

"Coach has been the whole week before this game like, ‘It’s SEC time. It’s no more little boys. We’re playing big dogs.’ And I feel like everybody took that personally," said Baker-Mazara.

The Tigers dominated in the paint with a 48-18 edge and off the bench, out-scoring the Hawgs 46-9. AU shot 48.6 percent from the floor including 7 of 18 3-pointers and out-rebounded UA 46-32.

"That second group has been really very important. They’ve settled us down," said Pearl. "They’ve been better a little bit defensively. I just think obviously this win should give us confidence. Believe it or not, you still need confidence building."

A 10-run gave Auburn an 18-point lead with 13:57 remaining in the second half before Arkansas made three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to 12. AU responded with an 11-1 run to put the game away.

AU out-scored UA 46-21 in the second half.

"I feel like we just came with a little extra chip on our shoulder in the second half, making sure they didn't get into a run," said Baker-Mazara. "The game would have probably changed drastically. We had to make sure we kept out lead and kept playing hard."

Jaylin Williams and Tre Donaldson had 11 points apiece. Donaldson added seven rebounds and four assists. Dylan Cardwell had six points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Tigers ended the first half on an 11-3 run to lead 37-30 at the break.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.