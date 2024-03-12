It's been a while since CJ Wiley had visited Auburn. Visiting for the first time since last year, the No. 167 player in the country found himself back on Auburn's campus for a spring practice Tuesday. The visit gave him an opportunity to catch up with the coaching staff, as well as learn some new things about the program. "I learned a lot of new stuff about the coaching staff," Wiley said. "I got to build a relationship with some of the new coaches here and all that. I got a good tour around the facilities, I got to see a practice and I liked it."

CJ Wiley visited Auburn Tuesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

There were a handful of recruits on campus alongside Wiley, but few enough to still give him plenty of one-on-one time. "There’s not like a lot of people here so you get quality time with the coaches," Wiley said. "I feel like I’m a major priority for the team.” Among those other visitors was his high school teammate and Auburn tight end commit Ryan Ghea. The commit's message to Wiley? "He’s just pulling me to come to Auburn," Wiley said. Wiley got to watch a little bit of practice, enjoying the way that Marcus Davis works with his receivers. "We keep in contact with each other, we talk to each other every week, every other week," Wiley said. "You got to start somewhere, so you got to build that relationship with the coach."