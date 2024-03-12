Rivals250 WR visits AU
It's been a while since CJ Wiley had visited Auburn.
Visiting for the first time since last year, the No. 167 player in the country found himself back on Auburn's campus for a spring practice Tuesday. The visit gave him an opportunity to catch up with the coaching staff, as well as learn some new things about the program.
"I learned a lot of new stuff about the coaching staff," Wiley said. "I got to build a relationship with some of the new coaches here and all that. I got a good tour around the facilities, I got to see a practice and I liked it."
There were a handful of recruits on campus alongside Wiley, but few enough to still give him plenty of one-on-one time.
"There’s not like a lot of people here so you get quality time with the coaches," Wiley said. "I feel like I’m a major priority for the team.”
Among those other visitors was his high school teammate and Auburn tight end commit Ryan Ghea. The commit's message to Wiley?
"He’s just pulling me to come to Auburn," Wiley said.
Wiley got to watch a little bit of practice, enjoying the way that Marcus Davis works with his receivers.
"We keep in contact with each other, we talk to each other every week, every other week," Wiley said. "You got to start somewhere, so you got to build that relationship with the coach."
Auburn brought in four wide receivers in its 2024 class, but the Tigers are targeting a talented slate of wideouts in the 2025 class, too. That's evident to the four-star from Alpharetta, Ga.
"I could tell Coach Davis he’s trying to build something here," Wiley said. "He’s gotta start somewhere. I know he had a big class in 2024, now he’s trying to work on that 2025 class."
Wiley will visit Georgia Thursday.