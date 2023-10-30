Saraland wide receiver Dillon Alfred is getting a lot of love from SEC programs. Auburn is one of them, and the Tigers hosted him for an unofficial visit Saturday. It was his second visit of the year, but his first for an SEC contest in Jordan Hare Stadium. "I just wanted to come see what Auburn did," Alfred said. "Came out, got a big win. I just wanted to see how they played today. I like the coaches and stuff, I like everything around here, so that’s what made me come back here."

Dillon Alfred visited Auburn for the Mississippi State game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Alfred's primary recruiter has been wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who he holds in high regards. "Coach Davis, he’s a really cool dude," Alfred. "He’s a great coach. He really understands me, I understand him. We have a good relationship, keep building it, he’s a good person." Having someone like Davis, who he feels understands him, on the staff is also big in his recruitment. "It’s really important because I like coaches that understand me," Alfred aid. "When it gets to a moment to the game, he’ll know what to do. It’s really important having that relationship with the coaches." Auburn has a need for wide receivers, and while the Tigers have already added some high-caliber guys for the 2024 class, the need for more in the 2025 class is attractive. "I get a better chance to play really early if I come here," Alfred said. "I have a chance to make history, change the program around."