"I enjoyed it, I just feel like we had some self, mental issues," Morgan said. "As far as the offense went, I felt like it was going pretty smooth until the mental errors got in the way."

He was on campus for the Tigers' SEC opener against Arkansas, where Auburn dropped the game 24-14. Regardless of the outcome, Morgan still had a goof time.

One player in particular Morgan kept a close eye on was his former high school teammate and now true freshman Malcolm Simmons. Head coach Hugh Freeze talked about getting Simmons more touches earlier in the week and that came to fruition on Saturday.

"He got the ball, he did his thing making people miss and just yards after the catch," Morgan said. "I feel like they just get him the ball more, he’ll have more opportunities to help the team."

Alongside Simmons is a talented room of freshman receivers, with both Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson recording a catch in the loss. It's something that's "very important" for Morgan to see.

"It shows me that I can go there and do the same thing," Morgan said.

As far as what Auburn has been telling Morgan, the message is simple.

"Just stay home," Morgan said. "They want as many in-state kids as possible to come help the program be better."

His timeline for a decision remains the same, looking to make a commitment in either the spring or the summer of next year. He'll be in Tuscaloosa this upcoming weekend for the Alabama-Georgia game.

However, where does Auburn sit with the No. 188 player in the country?

"Always on top of the list," Morgan said. "I love it. I love the coaches, the fans, the players, we’re all cool. The coaches make you feel like you’re home, just one big family."