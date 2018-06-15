Rivals250 WR has surprise, 'eye-opening' visit to Auburn
AUBURN | Rivals250 wide receiver Elijah Higgins hasn’t heavily considered Auburn, but that might have changed after Thursday.
Higgins, from James Bowie in Austin, Texas, made a stop in Auburn on his way from USF to Ole Miss.
“(The visit) was kind of out of nowhere,” Higgins said. “I just called told them I was going to swing by and see how it went.”
Higgins is glad he did.
“I am,” Higgins said. “I’m really glad I came. It went great. I had a great time. I’m really glad I made the stop here. It was a really great experience and eye-opening.”
Higgins spent a lot of time with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
“Coach Burns is a great dude, an amazing guy,” Higgins said. “I really enjoyed talking to him. He showed me how they would use me in the offense, as a mismatch guy.”
Higgins plans to announce his commitment before the fall and could return to Auburn before he makes his choice.
“I’ve been really considering making my decision before August or September, before we start high school ball, so I’d like to come back for the Cookout in July,” Higgins said. “That’s something that I’ll really consider. Auburn is definitely a school I’m going to consider and look more into.”
Higgins next will visit Ole Miss and Arkansas before returning to his home in Texas.
Rivals ranks Higgins, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 215 pounds, the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2019 class and No. 128 in the Rivals250.