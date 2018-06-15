AUBURN | Rivals250 wide receiver Elijah Higgins hasn’t heavily considered Auburn, but that might have changed after Thursday.

Higgins, from James Bowie in Austin, Texas, made a stop in Auburn on his way from USF to Ole Miss.

“(The visit) was kind of out of nowhere,” Higgins said. “I just called told them I was going to swing by and see how it went.”

Higgins is glad he did.

“I am,” Higgins said. “I’m really glad I came. It went great. I had a great time. I’m really glad I made the stop here. It was a really great experience and eye-opening.”