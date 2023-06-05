Going into his official visit, Jamonta Waller knew he liked Auburn. Following his weekend on the Plains, the Tigers gave him several additional reasons to like Auburn. For starters, he's their No. 1 target at jack linebacker. "They let it be known, they’re like I’m the top guy, I’m the No. 1 on the chart," Waller said. "It means a lot, man. If I’m not No. 1 then where would you go if you’re not the top guy on the chart? It don’t make sense."

Jamonta Waller took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn was the first of three official visits that Waller has scheduled for this month. Penn State and Florida will host him over the next couple of weeks, but Auburn's set the tone for the Mississippi native. "It was a great visit," Waller said. "The whole weekend has just been great...For me to still be on the edge, that’s cool too." The opportunity to play off the edge is what sticks out the most about Auburn to Waller, as does the potential he sees at Auburn. Waller made reference to Derick Hall, who was the Tigers' highest draft pick in this year's NFL Draft. "They want me to play on the edge still, that’s No. 1," Waller said. "The guys that played Jack that they put in the league, that’s pretty good to know, too." Highlights from the visit include going bowling, eating at good restaurants and spending time with the coaching staff, especially Hugh Freeze. "It don’t get more real than that," Waller said of Freeze. "He’s a cool dude. He’s a genuine person, he wants the best for you. We went to his house and he was just like, ‘Come on, come be with me. We can do it together."