"[Saturday] was fun, got to talk to coaches more, a few teammates from previous years that I played with," Garrett said. "I just love the campus, good school."

The linebacker out of Gulf Shores visited in February and returned for a spring visit Saturday.

This was the first time that Garrett got to see Auburn more in-depth, sitting in on team meetings and watching practice.

"Everything was so fast-paced," Garrett said of the meetings. "Everybody had their notes out and just everybody understanding what coach was saying, getting everything out and stuff like that, good environment, love it."

That pace continued onto the field and Garrett enjoyed observing practice.

"Practice was fun, practice was a good environment to be in, I just loved it," Garrett said.

While watching practice, he paid close attention to the linebacker group, especially with how defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge interacted with their players.

"I love their coaching style," Garrett said. "It’s like being coached by your best friend that wants you to succeed in life."