AUBURN | One of the top defensive linemen in the 2019 class visited Auburn on Tuesday.



Justin Eboigbe, a four-star end from Forest Park, Ga., made his second trip to Auburn this year. Eboigbe first visited in February.

“I got to watch practice this time and it was fast paced,” Eboigbe said. “I really liked how uptempo they kept it and how they got after it.”

Eboigbe kept a close eye on defensive line coach Rodney Garner and the defensive line group.

“I liked how Coach Garner and his staff coached up the d-line,” Eboigbe said. “And I watched (junior tackle) Derrick Brown. Everybody thinks he is going to be a first-round draft pick and I saw why. He looked good.”