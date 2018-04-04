AUBURN | One of the top defensive linemen in the 2019 class visited Auburn on Tuesday.
Justin Eboigbe, a four-star end from Forest Park, Ga., made his second trip to Auburn this year. Eboigbe first visited in February.
“I got to watch practice this time and it was fast paced,” Eboigbe said. “I really liked how uptempo they kept it and how they got after it.”
Eboigbe kept a close eye on defensive line coach Rodney Garner and the defensive line group.
“I liked how Coach Garner and his staff coached up the d-line,” Eboigbe said. “And I watched (junior tackle) Derrick Brown. Everybody thinks he is going to be a first-round draft pick and I saw why. He looked good.”
Following practice, Eboigbe met with Garner, coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
“I have good relationships with Coach Garner and Coach Steele – I talked to them during my last visit,” Eboigbe said. “But I got to sit down with Coach Malzahn this visit. That was my first time talking with Coach Malzahn and that was great. We talked about life, his relationship with Auburn and how they are doing.”
Eboigbe hopes to return to Auburn in the summer.
“They are definitely in the picture going forward,” Eboigbe said.
Eboigbe’s top-10 list includes Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Rivals ranks Eboigbe, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 260 pounds, the No. 10 strongside defensive end in the 2019 class, the No. 12 overall recruit in Georgia and No. 111 in the Rivals250.