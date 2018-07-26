The Rivals250 athlete out of Griffin (Ga.) Spalding has cut his list to five and he does not plan to wait long before committing to one of those schools.

Not long ago, Zion Puckett talked about releasing a top 10 and taking his five official visits before making his decision, but those plans have been changed.

"I will be committing in the next few weeks and I have narrowed my list to five now," said Puckett. "I am down to South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State.

"I will be committing to one of them soon."

There is a leader with a decision nearing.

"Auburn is on top. I feel like that is the right type of environment for me on campus and I like how they would use me on both sides of the ball.

"I have created bonds with their former players and commits as well."

Puckett said his mind is not made up yet and that he will be at Tennessee this weekend. A decision is likely to come in mid to late August.