Rivals150 PG high priority for Auburn
Tyrell Jones is a top priority for Auburn in the 2019 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.
Jones, a four-star point guard from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla., hears regularly from Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan.
“I hear a whole lot from Auburn,” Jones said. “They want me real bad. I talk to Coach Wes (Flanigan) and Coach Bruce (Pearl) a lot.”
Talking to Flanigan, who is in his first year as an assistant at Auburn, isn’t new to Jones. The two have developed a relationship since Flanigan, while coach at Little Rock, first started recruiting Jones as a sophomore.
“I like Coach Flanigan and I’ve known him since my tenth grade year,” Jones said. “He’s a good person. Me and him have a real good relationship and have had a real good relationship since he was at Little Rock.”
Auburn and Flanigan’s interest in Jones already has paid off with an unofficial visit. Jones visited Auburn in June and liked what he saw.
“I liked it a lot,” Jones said. “I like everything about Auburn.”
Jones could return to Auburn in the fall for an official visit, but he isn’t tipping his hand just yet. He has lots to consider after seeing his recruitment skyrocket during the summer.
Jones went from a non-ranked recruit in June to a three-star recruit in July to now being ranked by Rivals as the No. 113 player in the country. During that time he earned offers from several schools, including Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Mississippi State, Houston and Clemson.
Jones isn’t ready to name any favorites.
“I’m not sure, yet,” Jones said of his top schools. “I’ll cut my list down in September.”