Tyrell Jones is a top priority for Auburn in the 2019 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.



Jones, a four-star point guard from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla., hears regularly from Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan.

“I hear a whole lot from Auburn,” Jones said. “They want me real bad. I talk to Coach Wes (Flanigan) and Coach Bruce (Pearl) a lot.”

Talking to Flanigan, who is in his first year as an assistant at Auburn, isn’t new to Jones. The two have developed a relationship since Flanigan, while coach at Little Rock, first started recruiting Jones as a sophomore.

“I like Coach Flanigan and I’ve known him since my tenth grade year,” Jones said. “He’s a good person. Me and him have a real good relationship and have had a real good relationship since he was at Little Rock.”