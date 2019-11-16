Rivals150 PF commits to Auburn
Auburn has added another Rivals150 recruit to its 2020 class.
Chris Moore, a four-star forward from West Memphis (Ark.) Sr., committed to Auburn on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over Memphis and in-state Arkansas.
“Auburn is a great school,” Moore said. “I really like Auburn. I really like the coaches.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was a big factor in Moore’s decision.
“I like how Coach Pearl gets the most out of his players,” Moore said. “He’s so energetic and gets everyone energized. He gets everyone ready. He gets the best out of his guys and that’s how I want to be coached.”
Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan was the primary recruiter for Moore. The coach and recruit have a long-standing relationship, as do Moore and Flanigan’s son, Allen Flanigan, who is a freshman at Auburn.
“Coach Flanigan is a great coach. He’s a great guy,” Moore said. “And I have a little history with him because I grew up playing against his son. He’s known me for a little while now. He’s a great guy, an old-school guy and is down to earth.”
Moore took two official visits to Auburn, one in September 2018 and another earlier this month. It was the latest visit that propelled Auburn to the top for Moore.
“It went well,” Moore said. “I got to hang out with some great players, some great players that I looked up to playing on the (AAU) circuit and in high school. Allen (Flanigan), that’s my guy. We come from the same area and I grew up playing against him. And the atmosphere and the welcoming Auburn showed was outstanding.”
Moore is the third member of Auburn’s 2020 class, joining five-star point guard Sharife Cooper and three-star shooting guard Justin Powell.
Rivals ranks Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, No. 101 in the Rivals150 and the No. 21 power forward in the 2020 class.