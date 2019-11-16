Auburn has added another Rivals150 recruit to its 2020 class. Chris Moore, a four-star forward from West Memphis (Ark.) Sr., committed to Auburn on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over Memphis and in-state Arkansas. “Auburn is a great school,” Moore said. “I really like Auburn. I really like the coaches.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was a big factor in Moore’s decision. “I like how Coach Pearl gets the most out of his players,” Moore said. “He’s so energetic and gets everyone energized. He gets everyone ready. He gets the best out of his guys and that’s how I want to be coached.” Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan was the primary recruiter for Moore. The coach and recruit have a long-standing relationship, as do Moore and Flanigan’s son, Allen Flanigan, who is a freshman at Auburn. “Coach Flanigan is a great coach. He’s a great guy,” Moore said. “And I have a little history with him because I grew up playing against his son. He’s known me for a little while now. He’s a great guy, an old-school guy and is down to earth.”