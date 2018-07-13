“I’m most likely going back (July 28),” Curry said. “And I’ll definitely be back for a game in the fall.”

Curry, from St. Pius X in Houston, Texas, already plans to return to Auburn, and hopes to do so soon.

“They are definitely still one of my top schools,” Curry said. “I really like it at Auburn. I like the coaches and it feels like home.”

Rivals100 wide receiver Jalen "Boobie" Curry took an official visit to Auburn in June and left with high marks for the Tigers.

Curry stays in contact with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. He has since Burns first offered him as a freshman. Curry’s relationship with Burns, as well as with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and coach Gus Malzahn, are big reasons Auburn is among his favorites.



“I talk to Coach Burns, Coach Lindsey and Coach Malzahn,” Curry said. “They are all really good guys and I can tell that they really care about me a lot and really want me. It feels really good.

“They were the first school to offer me and that’s a big deal to me. For them to have believed in me my freshman year and to still be recruiting me lets me know that they wanted me from the get-go. They didn’t offer me just to offer me – they really wanted me.”

The interest is mutual. Curry has Auburn on his list of top schools, which also includes Tennessee, LSU and Florida State. He’s planning an official visit to Arizona, but “just to enjoy myself.” Curry’s quarterback at St. Pius X, Grant Gunnell, is committed to the Wildcats.

Curry has not set a date for announcing his commitment. It could come in July, August or even October.

“I’ll either do it right before the season or I might commit on ESPN on my birthday, Oct. 5,” Curry said.

As a junior, Curry had 122 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. Rivals ranks Curry, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2019 class, No. 72 in the Rivals100 and the No. 9 overall recruit in Texas.