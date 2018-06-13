"I met the basketball head coach and he's outstanding,” Curry said. “Seeing the business school was amazing. It opened my eyes really. I got to hang out with a lot of players and coaches, and it made me feel comfortable."

Meeting the coaches was one of the reasons Curry’s visit went better than the first.

Curry, who is ranked the No. 7 overall player in Texas and No. 3 wide receiver, met with several coaches during his visit. The list included wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, coach Gus Malzahn and even men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

“The visit was truly amazing, 10 times better than when we first came, and the first time we came I thought it was amazing,” Curry said. “The atmosphere, the tradition, it's just amazing. It feels like home."

Curry, a Rivals100 wide receiver from St. Pius X in Houston, Texas, was in Auburn Monday-Wednesday for a 48-hour official visit.

AUBURN | Jalen “Boobie” Curry had taken an unofficial visit to Auburn, but it didn’t measure up to his official visit.

Curry learned more about the Tigers’ offense, which has thrown the ball more under Lindsey. He also likes the prospect of having Rivals100 quarterback Bo Nix throwing the ball in the future.



"Really, they've been successful for many years,” Curry said. “They're always competing for national championships and the family atmosphere is just amazing.

“And knowing they're going to put the ball in the wide receivers hands to make plays is a big deal. Then they have Bo Nix, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, coming in. You always want a great quarterback throwing you the ball, so I know I'll have a good quarterback throwing me the ball."

Relationships also will play a big part in Curry’s decision. That’s big for Auburn, which possesses Burns. Auburn/Burns was the first school to offer Curry, doing so when he was just a freshman.

“Me and (Burns) have a good relationship,” Curry said. “Ever since I first came he has been straight up with me 100 percent. Even after I whipped him in 2K (NBA video game) when I first came here, he still decided to offer me. I will always remember that how he offered me as a freshman. He believed in me first.”

Another asset in Auburn’s corner is Texas native Kam Martin. Curry and Martin, a junior from Port Arthur, have developed a bond and spent time together during the visit.

“Kam is a great kid,” Curry said. “Auburn has a great kid. He will have a breakout year this year. He’s just a cool dude. He told me why he chose Auburn out of all the schools. He’s just an amazing kid. It’s always great getting info from him.”

Curry plans to return to Auburn before making his decision. He’s taken an official visit to Tennessee and is also considering visits to LSU and Florida State.

“I’ll be back maybe for a game or event or something like that,” Curry said. “(Auburn) is definitely one of the schools on top of my list. They are one of my top schools. They have been with me 100 percent throughout the whole process.”

Curry isn’t opposed to leaving the state of Texas for college. He might even prefer it.

“I really don’t have too much interest in the Texas schools,” Curry said. “Most people are scared to get out of state to be great and be different, but I’m not.”

Curry’s father, Will Curry, isn’t opposed to it, either. Auburn is a real possibility.

“He wants to win a national championship and no team in Texas is going to win a national championship anytime soon,” Will Curry said. “This wasn’t a token visit. Auburn has a real chance of him committing.”

Rivals ranks Curry, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, the No. 72 overall player and No. 11 wide receiver in the 2019 class.